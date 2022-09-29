GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected.

The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash flooding and overall flooding in areas prone to water rise.

Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph and Montgomery counties in the Triad are included in the warning, and they are among the most flood-prone counties in the Piedmont Triad. In fact, a report by First Street suggests that Winston-Salem and Greensboro have among the highest numbers of flood-at-risk properties in North Carolina.

Car drives through a flooded road in Greensboro

That report showed 5,494 – or 6% – of properties in Winston-Salem and 5,121 (5%) in Greensboro to be in danger of flooding. They rank eighth and 10th among cities and towns in North Carolina, with Charlotte, Wilmington, Raleigh, Fayetteville and New Bern topping the chart.

If you measure by the areas with the greatest percentage of properties that are at-risk, the coastal communities dominate, with Avon showing 94% at-risk and Holden Beach at 86%.

Greensboro and Winston-Salem are forecast to have a 6% increase in flood-at-risk properties by 2050, First Street’s research found, but cities such as Oak Island (20.6%) and Wilmington (17.6%) are expected to become even more at risk because of the rise of water levels caused by the warming of the planet.

The National Weather Service in Greensboro said that from Friday morning through Saturday morning that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

So we decided to look at the data available to find out where we might be most at risk from rising water levels.

Flood-prone areas

We all know that low-lying areas can be prone to rising water in any torrential rain – “turn around, don’t drown,” we are told – but the really flood-prone areas that subject some property owners to higher insurance rates are acutely documented by the state in a variety of ways.

North Carolina State University compiled an in-depth report on flood data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and relates that to the issue of insurance rates. There are numerous topographical maps of “flood hazard areas.”

If you worry about where you live or the property you are thinking of buying, there are menus that allow you to search each county. The state also compiles a report that allows you to search flood sensitivity by street address.

The state’s Flood.nc.gov also provides broader information to map each county and region on which you can scroll around and find the specific areas along bodies of water that could subject the property to flooding.

Generally in North Carolina, the farther east you move, the greater the propensity of flooding. Almost every inch of property in Avon, located on Hatteras Island in Dare County, is subject to flooding (94%), a level that’s expected to worsen to 96% by 2050.

And if you want to be very dire, First State reports that Moyock, Beaufort, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach all will have at least 80% flood-prone properties in 2050. Nationally there are 23.5 million properties at risk of flooding, nearly 1 out of 3 of which are “severe” or “extreme.”

What about Triad?

Flooding in Greensboro (credit: WGHP)

Most of the greatest areas of potential flooding in the Piedmont Triad are along the major bodies of water, including the creeks that feed the rivers. If you scroll and zoom around the state’s map, many become obvious. Almost every major body of water has a floodplain buffer zone.

But here are some more notable areas that we found:

There are numerous areas along the Deep River in High Point, and there’s a large flood plain east of NC 68 near Willard Dairy Road.

There are smaller pockets along the reservoir lake areas in Guilford County – along Lake Brandt and east to Lake Bryan – that have significant wetlands but are mostly undeveloped.

In Rockingham County, some areas in Madison have had historic flooding, particularly downtown along the Dan River.

Troublesome Creek in northern Guilford County looks to have problems with flooding, but there are no streets nearby. The Haw River around NC 68 in Stokesdale does, too.

There are acres along the Yadkin River northwest of Winston-Salem, in the area along U.S. 421 between Speer Bridge Road and Shacktown Road.

The Yadkin in North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro, between U.S. 421 and the Elkin Highway, has many valleys that could bring flooding.

The shores of Little Alamance Creek and Beaver Creek have patches of flood-prone areas, and many properties around the Stoney Creek Golf Club near Whitsett also can be wet. Mallard Creek Drive has some large pockets of flooding, as does Still Run Lane and Pvt. Drive.