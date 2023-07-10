RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – We are going to have to wait for lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly to find time to vote – to override the governor’s vetoes or otherwise.

As they work toward concluding their long session and coming off a mostly weeklong break, the House reconvened Monday, heard reports of Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent vetoes of a couple of their bills and then said there would not be votes of any sort before Wednesday.

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford, right) and Rep. Amos Quick (D-Guilford. (WGHP)

Senators did them one better, first by adjourning on Monday before House members had even finished their opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, and then by saying they wouldn’t reconvene until 10 a.m. Thursday, when they would not vote.

The House heard the official message that Gov. Roy Cooper had vetoed two more bills: House Bill 618, the “Charter School Review Board” bill, and House Bill 488, “Code Council Reorg. and Var. Code Amend.” He said that both bills go so far as to violate the state constitution.

NC House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland)

They join two bills that Cooper vetoed in late June – the controversial “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” and “Gender Transition/Minors” bill – and which House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said last week might push to Thursday because he has to make sure who is attending the sessions. He must have a three-fifths vote of those attending to override a veto. Those overrides are on the calendar for Wednesday, though Moore can add and subtract from the lineup on a virtual whim.

Veto overrides have happened about 10 times this session, including a record six in one day, since Republicans gained the supermajority in March, when Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County stunningly flipped from a Democrat to a Republican, eradicating the 1-vote edge Democrats had held when the session began. The GOP already had 30 of the 50 votes in the Senate.

The General Assembly’s override power has allowed the state’s new abortion bill, the pistol permit bill and the Farm Bill to become law.

The Senate presumably will vote again on those four bills the House must process, but they also have their own veto to consider: SB 49, the controversial “Parents Bill of Rights.” That would have to be reviewed by the House if the Senate votes to override.

Presumably, unless votes are scheduled for Friday, all of this will drag into next week as the session continues to chug along with outstanding issues and more potential vetoes by Cooper – he did sign 11 bills on Monday.

The Senate’s lineup of bills will be determined to some extent by House votes and by the bills processed by the Rules Committee. Its calendar does not show any scheduled votes.

The House has votes on several other bills to consider for second or third readings or votes of concurrence. HB 600, the “Regulatory Reform Act of 2023,” is on the calendar for Wednesday and could inspire significant discussion and/or amendments.

Both chambers continue to conference about the biennial budget – which should have taken effect on July 1 – and there is a bill on the Senate’s agenda that could be time sensitive in Guilford County.

William J. “Bill” Goebel, the GOP representative for District 3 on the Guilford County Board of Education (WGHP) Guilford County Board of Education nominee Michael Logan

Senate Bill 9, a bill about the Apex Town Council that is titled “Local Omnibus Bill,” was amended by Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) to require the Guilford County Board of Education to remove Republican Bill Goebel from his seat in District 3 and replace him with the candidate preferred by Guilford County Republican leadership, former teacher Michael Logan.

Goebel – who had volunteered to be considered – was elected on April 4 by the Democrat-controlled board, 6-2, to fill the void created when Patrick Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners last November.

Logan, a longtime teacher at Southern Guilford High School, had been nominated in December by party leadership but was rejected four times in votes along party lines.

SB 9, as amended, passed the House despite the efforts of Rep. Amos Quick (D-Guilford) to remove Guilford County, and if and when the Senate was to concur with the House’s changes to SB 9, this local bill would become law immediately.

It’s unclear, though, how quickly the machinations could be in place to facilitate this change. The school board is scheduled next to meet in its regular session on July 18. The agenda for that meeting is not yet posted.

Logan also is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by the two Republican members of the board – Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt – that alleges the board was in violation of state open-meetings laws when it created the opportunity for Goebel to be voted into the District 3 seat.