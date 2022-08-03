View the group of yellow school buses parked near the high school

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school?

Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions.

Alamance-Burlington School System

Monday, Aug. 29

Alleghany County Schools

Monday, Aug. 22

Asheboro City Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Caswell County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Davidson County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Davie County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Elkin City Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Guilford County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Lexington City Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Montgomery County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Mount Airy City Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Randolph County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Rockingham County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Stokes County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Surry County Schools

Monday, Aug. 15

Thomasville City Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Wilkes County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29

Yadkin County Schools

Monday, Aug. 29