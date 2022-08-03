HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school?
Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions.
Alamance-Burlington School System
- Monday, Aug. 29
Alleghany County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 22
Asheboro City Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Caswell County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Davidson County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Davie County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Elkin City Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Guilford County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Lexington City Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Montgomery County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Mount Airy City Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Randolph County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Rockingham County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Stokes County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Surry County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 15
Thomasville City Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Wilkes County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29
Yadkin County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 29