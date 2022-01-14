What’s selling out? Triad hardware stores fight to meet demand ahead of winter storm

Piedmont Triad News

by: , Catherine Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — Piedmont Triad hardware stores are busier than ever as the area prepares for winter weather that could knock out power for days.

In Greensboro, Daryell Chambers of Sentry Home Mart says they’re running extremely low on all inventory, It’s the lowest stocks he’s seen in 48 years of business after only receiving about 50% of products. The shop still has a few sleds and shovels left but batteries and flashlights are going quick.

Southside Hardware in High Point is three to four times busier than they usually are. Friday morning, a truck came in with 400 bags of ice melt, 100 shovels and 200 sleds. They’ve been selling about 700 to 1,000 gallons of propane a day.

Ace Hardware of Kernersville said that while they usually see about 75 to 100 people a day, right now they are seeing about 200 to 300.

Their top sellers are ice melt, sleds and kerosene heaters in that order, and they’re running low on all inventory related to winter weather. The store expects to be able to get more ice melt and shovels, but the other products likely won’t be restocked.

Customers tell stores they’re looking for items to make sure their pipes won’t freeze, as well as supplies for home improvements and paint to stay busy while potentially snowed in. Some shoppers are picking up charcoal grills to be able to cook while the power is out.

