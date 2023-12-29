GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you looking to buy a home or rent a new place in the new year? The housing market in Guilford County is starting to make some progress, but lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation will still be around.

The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association says we can expect a little relief in 2024. Interest rates are starting to climb down, and the number of properties available for purchase is slowly ticking up.

New houses are being built, but they can’t keep up with the demand.

“They don’t have as much to choose from,” 2024 Greensboro Regional Realtors Association President Marvette Artis said.

A typical inventory is around five to six months. In Guilford County at the end of 2022, there was a 1.6 month inventory. To end out this year, there is a two month inventory. The GRGA expects 2024 to continue on that trend.

“I anticipate a sprinkling of inventory. I think it is going to increase. Not sure if it will increase drastically,” Artis said.

Those low inventory numbers are pushing people to rent instead of buy.

“They have to make that decision. If you don’t find the home that you are looking for, do you make a sacrifice and cut some of the things that you have on your list for your first home or your second home or do you rent and just wait?” Artis said.

In 2024, we could see rent on the rise again.

“I think the rental market will be in higher demand because of … the lack of inventory, and rental prices will escalate,” Artis said.

Prices for homes are also pushing up. According to Realtor.com, the median sale price for a Guilford County house in 2022 was just under $285,000. At the end of 2023, it’s about $289,000.

Realtors are hopeful those numbers won’t creep up too much more in the new year.

“I am just hoping that it’s going to level off. I don’t have a crystal ball … I would love for home prices to drastically come down with interest rates coming down as well, but I am just hopeful that we are going to have a great 2024,” Artis said.

It could be years before we see some actual relief in prices. If you are planning to buy in 2024, start searching early in the year and be prepared to wait for what you want.