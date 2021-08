GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting locked down the campus of a Greensboro high school.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Friendway Road after receiving reports of an assault just after 9 a.m. They found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital.

Due to the shooting’s proximity to the school, it was placed on lockdown while officers investigated. The lockdown lasted about forty-five minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.