Man shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital; West Wendover Avenue reopen

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – West Wendover Avenue eastbound was blocked from West Market Street to West Friendly Avenue while police investigated a shooting on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The road has reopened.

Officers are on scene at the 2700 Block of West Wendover Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault that happened at 3:11 p.m. 

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, and the person was taken by EMS to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

