West Market Street closed in Greensboro after crash, power outages reported

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — West Market Street is currently closed between Cedar Street and North Edgeworth Street due to a trash crash involving down power lines in the area, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At this time there are no reports of serious injuries.

Drivers are requested to avoid the area at this time. 

Traffic lights in the area are currently out or flashing. Please treat all intersections as a four-way stop.

Around 90 customers are without power, and Duke Energy estimates power will be restored around 12:45 p.m.

