‘We’re all a family’: Mount Tabor High School students return to class after deadly shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students and teachers headed back to Mount Tabor High School’s campus on Tuesday six days after one of their classmates was shot and killed inside.

“To see their little faces as they went inside,” said Hilda Milam, a neighbor. “You could see pain in their faces.”

Students, parents and the Mount Tabor community held their breath this morning as kids walked back on campus.

Many were anxious to see how kids and faculty members would handle the return six days after William Miller Jr. was shot and killed.

“I was very anxious about it,” said AC Berger, a student. “I had a very hard experience when the event went on. Just very nervous.”

“I definitely thought something was going to happen. Some type of fight. There were a lot of rumors,” said Xiemea Nunez, a student.

After the bell rang at 3:40 p.m., many breathed a sigh of relief.

“We took the day off. We didn’t do a lot of work. They have a bunch of memorials, writing letters to his family and everything. It was really nice,” Nunez said.

Inside, teachers and students took time to talk and rest their minds. They offered therapy dogs and counseling to students who needed it.

“We’re all a family out here. We’re all trying to cheer each other up,” said Ryan Nava, a student. “Will is still out here. He’s going to look at us.”

However, healing takes time.

“Walking down that hallway is crazy. It gives you flashbacks for real, though,” said James Galway, a student. “When the bell goes off, I got scared today. I ain’t going to lie.”

FOX8 checked on student attendance today at Mount Tabor High School.

A total of 351 students were absent. That’s more than double the normal amount of around 150.