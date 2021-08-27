Welcome to Greensboro, Tut! No, not the pharaoh, the Greensboro Science Center’s new serval!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Soon the Greensboro Science Center will have a cute new cat on display!

According to Greensboro Science Center’s Facebook, Tut the Serval came from Indianapolis Zoo.

Currently, Tut is under a standard quarantine period before being introduced to the center’s serval Kira and going on exhibit with her.

Servals are a species of wild cat native to Africa. In the past, servals have been crossbred with domestic cats to create the popular domestic breed known as Savannah.

Servals have been depicted in art as far back as Ancient Egypt!