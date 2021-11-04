Weaver Academy in Greensboro on remote learning due to traffic accident

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro school is closed after the third crash on its campus in several months.

Guilford Counter Schools tweeted out that Weaver Academy is on remote learning for Thursday after a traffic accident on Weaver campus. It is unclear if this accident has damaged the building or surrounding area at this time.

According to Guilford County Schools, a car struck the Weaver Academy building sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The Weaver Academy building has been struck by a car twice since July, when there was a fatal crash into the side of the building.

Then last month, a stolen car driven by a juvenile hit a different spot in the building, closing campus for a day. No one was hurt in this incident.

This is a developing situation.