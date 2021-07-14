Weaver Academy expected to reopen before start of school year after car crashed into building

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said she expects Weaver Academy will reopen before the start of the school year after a car crashed into the school on July 3.

“Given the age of the facility, built in 1980, repairs to the outside wall will require custom fabrication. Due to this requirement and availability of supplies, this could require work to be completed next summer, the summer of 2022. However we would be able to wall off the area so students and staff are not affected,” Contreras said.

Given shipping delays regarding materials and the size of the windows, Contreras said the school system estimates window repairs will take 14 to 16 weeks.

Once the school system has a clearer picture of what needs to be done, a virtual meeting will be set up for parents to outline the plans and answer any questions they may have.

A Winston-Salem woman died in the crash, and three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 2:25 a.m., Greensboro police responded to West Washington Street at South Spring Street when they were told about a crash.

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 being driven by a 22-year-old Greensboro woman was going west on West Washington Street and drove through the T-intersection at South Spring Street.

The car then went off the road and hit the Philip J. Weaver Education Center on 300 South Spring St.

Makieya Rae Smith, 20, of Winston-Salem, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Excessive speed and alcohol impairment are considered to be factors in the crash.