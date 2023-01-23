RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Weather and speed were partially to blame for a fatal crash over the weekend, according to Randleman Police.

Police say that on Sunday night, Stacie Luther, of Randleman, was on W. Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy, who said that Luther’s car “broke traction” and she crossed the centerline.

She seemed to regain control of the vehicle but accelerated away from the deputy, who turned on his lights to attempt to stop the car.

Just past the Stout Street intersection, Luther’s car ran off the roadway and hit a group of trees. Police say that the force of the impact caused a wheel assembly from Luther’s car to break off and hit another car, but no one was hurt.

Luther was pronounced dead at the scene and police say that speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in the crash.