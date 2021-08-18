‘We would love to have some sort of closure’: Family of slain Greensboro restaurant owner canvases for information

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eight months of no arrests, family, friends and local support groups canvas the blocks that surround the spot where Mark Freedman lost his life. The hope is that someone will have information as to who pulled the trigger and killed the beloved restaurant owner.

On Nov. 3, between 10 and 10:30 p.m., Mark’s Restaurant owner Mark Freedman walked out of his eatery after a long day of work.

As he walked to his car, authorities believe someone shot him multiple times and then ran away.

Freedman was found inside of his car around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 dead from his wounds.

Since his death, Greensboro police have only been able to release limited information on the description of a suspect, which includes someone who was medium to stocky build, and medium in height.

In July, an organization made in honor of Mark, Mark’s Angel Foundation, raised money to offer a $20,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

Doug Frain, one of the founders of Mark’s Angel Foundation, said since the reward was offered, tips have begun to come in.

“Within three days we had a tip. Things are starting to move, the money is making a difference,” Frain said.

Frain, along with families from the Greensboro group Mothers Against Gun Violence and other supporters, walked the blocks that surround Mark’s Restaurant on Dolly Madison Road.

The group Mothers Against Gun Violence consists of families that have lost a loved one to gun violence, and in many cases, these families still do not have closure.

On a weekly basis, the group meets to hand out fliers on specific cases in the locations where the crimes happened.

On Wednesday they handed out fliers to families and businesses and had conversations with individuals in hopes someone saw something that night eight months ago.

“We would love to have some sort of closure. That would really support our healing,” Freedman’s sister Robin said.

She lives out of state and was unable to attend the walk, but hopes that hearing from other grieving families would encourage witnesses to speak up.

“If they’re speaking with someone in the community, one of these mothers, maybe they’ll have the courage to come forward and say ‘I know something, and I need to talk about it,’” she said.

Mark’s Angel Foundation has also scheduled a golf tournament on Oct. 4th to raise money for local organizations that Freedman supported and to help raise money for Crime Stoppers to offer higher cash rewards for other unsolved crimes.

Frain explained that this is a mission to allow Freedman’s memory to help other families who are grieving.

“We can’t bring Mark back, but if we can help families by finding these people, and get them off the street, I think we’ve done something good, and I think that is a part of the healing process,” he said.