ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of more than a dozen children sent shockwaves throughout the country, even reaching as far away as Alamance County.

On Tuesday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, headed by Sheriff Terry Johnson, issued a statement about the tragedy, reflecting on the work law enforcement does to protect children and schools.

“We have no words to describe this act of evil,” the sheriff’s office said. “We want to assure the parents, students, grandparents and the citizens of Alamance County, that we continually train for this threat which we all hope and pray will never happen in our schools.“

The sheriff’s office regularly trains with Alamance-Burlington School System to be prepared in case a violent incident like what took place in Texas ever rears its head in our community. One of the ways they do this is through “active shooter drills.”

“These drills are designed to train the school staff on how to quickly identify a threat and call for help. How to identify the sounds of weapons. How to shelter in place. Learn the locations of safe rally points and much more,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office’s most recent drill was at E.M. Holt Elementary School on March 28.

“The training is intense, but necessary as we do what it takes to protect our children and those who teach them,” the sheriff’s office said. “… Rest assured, we will run to the danger so others can escape.”