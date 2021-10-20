‘We were thrilled’: Randolph County Schools teacher bonuses approved

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School districts across the Piedmont Triad are trying to fill hundreds of vacancies.

The open positions aren’t the only thing worrying them. They also want to make sure they keep the staff and teachers they already have.

The Randolph County School System announced at their Monday meeting that they would roll out $5,000 bonuses for all full-time employees. Part-time employees will get a percentage of that $5,000 based on the amount of hours they work per week.

“We were thrilled,” said Julie Perdue, a teacher at Tabernacle Elementary School. “We started texting each other, saying ‘did you see the board meeting? Did you see what’s going to happen?'”

Teachers are happy their dedication to their students is finally being recognized.

“It’s been a lot of hard work for us. Being in the classroom is like being in the trenches,” said Rachel Beck, another teacher at Tabernacle Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey tells FOX 8 the money is coming from federal government relief funds.

“Nothing you do is going to make everybody happy, but this is one of those things that I’ve seen a lot of smiles, and it makes me feel good to know that we were able to give this to our staff,” Gainey said.

The system is also giving any new hires between October and January a $2,500 signing bonus and another $2,500 if they stay until the end of the year.

“When you get into this business, you better learn real quick it’s not just one group that makes the whole place run,” Gainey said.

This is why the district is also giving bonuses to substitutes. Any substitute who completes 20 full-time days between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31 will get a $1,000 bonus. Teachers think that a bonus will help fill in some gaps.

“It’s a group effort. It’s not a job you can do by yourself,” Perdue said. “I was really glad to see substitutes are going to be getting something because that might prompt other people to want to sub.”

Randolph County School System employees should expect to see the money in their next paycheck.