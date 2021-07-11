‘We shouldn’t have to fear’: Store clerks on edge after 72-year-old shot, killed at Greensboro Speedway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mourners held a candlelight vigil on Friday night in Greensboro to honor 72-year-old Patricia Grant, a Speedway clerk whose life was cut short.

“She was one of the greatest people there was. We need more people like Pat here on this earth,” said Rhonda Pedraza, a family friend.

Dozens of people came out and are now left without a co-worker and friend. They are now holding on to memories.

Grant’s death shocked the community.

It’s no surprise the job of a convenience clerk is dangerous. The latest incident is putting clerks on edge. FOX8 spoke to one who has been in the business for almost a decade.

He didn’t want to go on camera or give his name for safety.

“Coming to a job that’s just a convivence store job. We shouldn’t have to fear if we’re going to come home tonight,” he said.

He says the violence is hitting too close to home.

“It’s already happened up the road that way. There’s going to be a night where something is going to happen,” he said.