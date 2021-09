HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival begins Saturday.

It’s taking place at Oak Hollow Festival Park on Eastchester Drive in High Point, and gates open both days at 3 p.m.

Marcus Anderson is performing on Saturday, but you can catch him with an exclusive preview here on FOX8.

Visit the Coltrane Jazz Fest website for information about tickets and performers.