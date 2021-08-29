‘We are shaken’: Community reacts to shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community is reacting to a shooting in the parking lot of the police department on Friday.

According to police, 41-year-old Christopher Moore came into the parking lot, set fire to a police vehicle and assaulted an officer.

Three officers responded and fired their weapons. Moore was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

His mugshot is from 2015 when he was convicted and sentenced to prison after assaulting a police officer.

FOX8 stopped by Moore’s mother’s house. While she didn’t want to talk on camera, she says it’s a really dark time.

The officer who was assaulted was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on their condition.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James says the injuries are consistent with a physical assault.

“We are shaken to a certain degree, and we’ll try to get through it,” James said.

FOX8 spoke to people who were driving in the area in the midst of the chaos.

“It seemed like for about three or four blocks around it. There were like police cars at every intersection,” said Ron Hayes, who was leaving Krave Kava Bar just a few feet away from the incident.

“It’s…concerning when you come down here, and you see right around the police station, it’s cornered off,” he said.

“You see about stuff like that, but you don’t think it’s going to happen in places you live or reside at,” Justus Jones said.

Police have not yet released a motive.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct the criminal investigation into the incident.

Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether the department’s policies were followed.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as part of standard protocol until the investigation is over.