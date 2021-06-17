‘We are not the landfill’: Staff at Thomasville thrift store frustrated by trash dumped on property

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Lately, it seems most Mondays begin with the same routine for employees at Pierced Ministries Thrift Store on National Highway in Thomasville.

The day usually starts with sorting through another unwanted surprise people dumped on the property over the weekend.

“They leave broken furniture. They leave torn and stained stuff; probably maybe even things that they know we wouldn’t take but dumping it out,” Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services Executive Director Alice Meindl said.

Even though a sign tells people not to leave donations on the ramp, when the doors are closed for the day, people are taking it upon themselves to drop and dash.

“They leave these huge bulky TVs. Well even if the TV works and you’re laying it back there on the ground, it’s not going to do us a bit of good. We don’t sell them. We can’t sell them. We don’t take them,” Meindl said.

Many of the large items left on the property either will not fit into the dumpster that sits on the land, or they require a separate recycling process as is the case with old electronics.

The ministry pays to have certain dumped items hauled away.

“Over the course of a month, that can cost us hundreds of dollars,” Meindl said.

All the proceeds from the thrift store support the men and women in Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services’ Christ-centered residential drug recovery programs.

As a nonprofit, Meindl does not want to spend donor dollars on dumping trash.

She hopes the issue is resolved soon so customers will not have to endure the cost through increased prices.

“We appreciate the donations that people bring here, but please do it within our parameters. Please come during our business hours. Please come and bring us stuff that can be resalable to help to support the ministry. We are not the landfill,” she said.

Donations are accepted at Pierced Ministries Thrift Store at 1211 National Highway in Thomasville Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.