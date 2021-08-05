We are in High Point stuffing the bus today with the Salvation Army!

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — School supplies might cost more this year, and no one wants a kid to walk into their first day unprepared. That’s why we’re stuffing the bus!

On Thursday, Thomas Built Buses will have a school bus at the North Main Street Walmart in High Point to collect school supply donations with The Salvation Army from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. FOX8 will be out there this morning

School supply donations can be placed in the blue bins at the High Point Staples location on Eastchester or donations will be accepted at The Salvation Army of High Point office on 301 West Green Drive, High Point through Friday.

“Thank you for investing in the education of our local children by providing basic supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming school year,” explained Captains Lars & Ingrid Ljungholm. “Most needed items are pencil boxes, colored pencils, and highlighters.”

All of the school supplies donated through the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign will go directly to local students in need, including The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, children living in The Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter, and through the School Supply Distribution on August 19 at Washington Terrace Park.

For more information on “Stuff the Bus” or for a list of most needed school supplies and donation locations, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org