ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a water rescue in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:25 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a man in distress in the water at Graham-Mebane Lake.

When deputies arrived, they were told that the man was out of the water and running along Bason Road, near Chapel Trail.

Deputies went to Bason Road to look for the man when, at 5:30 p.m, they heard that a tractor was stolen from a home on Chapel Trail.

The tractor was found on the 2800 block of Green Level Church Road having crashed into trees.

Deputies then got a call reporting a suspicious person on the 2600 block of East Simpson Road in Green Level. At the scene, they found Joshua Phillip Smithey, 31, of Burlington, inside the home. Witnesses said he had broken into the home and had also broken into a car.

Smithey was arrested and charged with felony larceny, felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He received a $1,500 bond.