Water main breaks in Downtown Greensboro, police ask drivers to avoid intersection of Friendly Avenue, Elm Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main break in a busy part of Greensboro may slow down your day.

A water main has broken on West Friendly Avenue right near Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro.

Police have the intersection of Friendly Avenue and Elm Street shut down.

Crews were called to a water main break just after 6 a.m. Tuesday right in front of B. Christophers Steakhouse.

Greene Street is still open, however, the parking deck on Friendly Avenue between North Elm Street and Green Street is closed.

They don’t believe they’ll have to close surrounding blocks and there shouldn’t be significant delays to the morning commute, but drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Police don’t currently have an estimate for how long this area will be impacted or when it will reopen.