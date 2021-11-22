Water main break leaves several High Point residents under boil water advisory

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A boil water advisory has been issued for just over a dozen customers in High Point.

The City of High Point is advising that residents in the 1500 block of Delk Drive, 1805 McGuinn Drive and 1901 McGuinn drive are experiencing low pressure and outages due to a water man break. The people at these addresses, roughly 14 customers of City of High Point, are under a boil water advisory.

From the release:

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

According to High Point, this advisory will remain in effect until written notice is given.