THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP0 — Thomasville neighbors are frustrated after dealing with discolored water.

We were first to report the discoloration coming out of faucets nearly a week ago.

While some people report their water is clearing up, not everyone is so lucky.

Zieaira Martin and her daughter start their day in their bathroom brushing their teeth.

For the last month, that has been a challenge. They’ve used bottled water to wet the toothbrush instead of tap water at their Moore Street home in Thomasville,

The water coming out of her faucet looks brown.

Zieaira called the city last week.

She says crews came out to flush the hydrants, but her water is still not clear.

“Shortly after they flushed the lines, it was like chemical smell,” she said. “Very diluted bleach I was smelling. You don’t know what it could be.”

Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt has been transparent about the trouble.

“We continue to have the high levels of manganese in our water system, and that’s from Lake Thom-A-Lex. It’s just a natural byproduct of the lake. We continue to fight it with chemicals,” Brandt said.

On Wednesday morning, FOX8 crews spotted a hydrant being flushed on Doak Street.

It’s work that is supposed to fix the problem.

“We still don’t know exactly when it’ll clear up, but we are making some progress. What we really need is some rain,” Brandt said.

Until that happens, he doesn’t want homeowners like Zieaira to worry.

“I will reiterate the water has been safe the entire time for consumption, and we’re doing the best we can to return to normal quality,” Brandt said.

City officials want anyone having issues to give city hall a call so they can flush the hydrants near the homes.

That number is (336) 475-4210.