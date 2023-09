GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County home was struck by lightning on Tuesday evening.

Home surveillance footage sent to FOX8 by a viewer shows a home on the right side of the screen getting struck by lightning.

The strike happened in the northwestern part of Guilford County as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the Piedmont Triad.

There is no word yet on how damaged the house was.

No injuries have been reported.