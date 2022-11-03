EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are revealing more information about a man charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction.

According to Eden Police Department, Wayne Neil Maddison was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting public officers.

He was arrested around 4 p.m. Wednesday and warrants show that a pipe bomb was allegedly found in his Eden home, along with knives, a flare gun and shotgun shells.

He was given a $5 million secured bond.

On Thursday, officials were back on the scene in Eden, with a large perimeter taped off as they continue the investigation.