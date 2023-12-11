LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are shedding more light on what led law enforcement to charge a man with nearly two dozen sex crimes against children.

According to documents, Robert Dayton Akiyama Cavinder, 39, of Liberty, is accused of “engaging in sex acts” with two victims, ages nine and 11, as well as committing “indecent liberties” against those same victims.

Cavinder was taken into custody by US Marshals on Dec. 6 after warrants were issued on Nov. 20, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants show that the offenses took place in April 2017 and February 2018.

Cavinder is currently being charged with 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, six counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

His bond was set at $250,000 secured.