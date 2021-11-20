Wanted suspect shot, killed by police on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer shot and killed a suspect outside of a home on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro, according to police.

At 10:29 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a wanted person trying to get into a home on the 3500 block of Cloverdale Drive.

Officers reportedly found the wanted person in a shed behind the home.

During the confrontation, an officer fired a gunshot, hitting the suspect. Officers and EMS tried to save the suspect’s life, but the suspect died.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the incident. The Professional Standards Division of the Greensboro Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative duty per departmental policy.

Police have not released any identifying information about the suspect or what crimes the suspect was accused of.