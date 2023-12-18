LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man managed to get away after leading law enforcement on a 24-mile chase, beginning in Lexington, in a U-Haul, according to police.

At 4:51 p.m. on Sunday, police tried to pull over a U-Haul box truck on South Main Street at the intersection with Fowler Avenue after identifying the driver as Jonathan Dillon, 31, a man with outstanding felony warrants.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase. During the chase, police say the driver hit a Highway Patrol vehicle helping Lexington officers. No officers or troopers were injured in the chase.

The chase ended after 24 miles when the U-Haul crashed into a tree at Riverview Road Extension, near River Pointe, where the driver got out and ran away. Investigators have not been able to find the suspect.

Dillon is wanted on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with the intention sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, identity theft, felony speeding to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, hit and run, property damage, driving while license revoked, possession with intent to sell and deliver synthetic marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for a control substance, resisting arrest and other misdemeanor charges and motor vehicle infractions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.