LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man has been arrested nearly two weeks after an attempted murder in Lexington, according to police.

Police say that they responded to a gas station on Cotton Grove Road just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 4 about a shooting. They found 37-year-old Ricky Kessler in the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police “quickly” identified the suspects as Martika Lattimore and Rozell Sanders, both of Lexington. Lattimore, 34, was taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and given a $50,000 bond.

On Aug. 16, Sanders, 39, was taken into custody by the Lexington Police Department with assistance from the US Marshals Service, who helped locate Sanders in Winston-Salem.

Sanders is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and was given a $250,000 secured bond.