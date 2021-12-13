Wanted man arrested after shooting into mother’s home, leading deputies on chase in Rockingham County, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man was arrested after allegedly shooting into his mother’s home and leading deputies on a chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:21 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a domestic situation involving a mother and son on the 100 block of Wimbish Road in Eden.

Frank Otis Burroughs III, 34, of Eden, allegedly fired a shotgun into the home and then left in a green/blue, older model Jeep Cherokee. His mother was not hurt.

Deputies found the Cherokee on Price Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the SUV did not stop, prompting deputies to chase the suspect vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eden police were able to slow the vehicle down by using stop sticks to deflate its tires. The chase continued at a lower speed until coming to an end near Shady Grove Road.

Burroughs was wanted on multiple warrants when he was arrested, including two counts of identity theft, possession of stolen goods and six counts of failure to appear/comply. He was also charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving with no registration, displaying fictitious tags on a vehicle, felony discharging a weapon Into an occupied dwelling and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a $381,000 secured bond.