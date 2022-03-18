DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a baby shower for a different kind of new arrival!

Davidson County Animal Shelter is holding its 5th Annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, Mar. 19th, from noon to 2 p.m.

The shelter is always welcoming new kittens, especially now as “kitten season” has begun, and the kitten shower is a fun way to get the community involved and get items they need to all the new arrivals.

Representatives from the Davidson County Animal Shelter and Davidson County Animal Alliance stopped by with some little bundles of joy to talk about what they need for the hundreds of kittens they help every year.

Items needed

Kitten formula

Kitten food, dry and wet

Blankets

Heating pads

Toys

Cleaning supplies

Food will be provided, and you can also learn about fostering while you’re there, in case you want to volunteer your time and energy into helping socialize the little furballs!

At the kitten shower, you can also suggest names for kittens and adopt a new friend. The Davidson County Animal Shelter’s cat adoption fee is $75, and it covers their spay or neuter, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Stop by Saturday for the kitten shower, or any time to adopt a new friend, at 490 Glendale Rd in Lexington. You can learn more on their website if you’d like to adopt, foster or volunteer.