Wallburg Emporium & Coffee Shop closes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After more than five years in business, a beloved Triad coffee shop will close.

We spoke to the owners of the Wallburg Emporium & Coffee Shop who are planning to close their doors at the end of the month.

“It’s much much more than a coffee shop,” said co-owner Debi Palmer. “For us, it’s been a ministry and a blessing. Just the sense of family. More than a sense of community, but a sense of family. That’s what’s here, and I’ve never felt that anywhere else.”

Palmer said the coffee shop made it through eight years in business and the pandemic.

“We didn’t quit. We didn’t give up. We got kicked out, and that’s OK…if you’re going to go out, that’s a good way to go out while you’re on top because this is been the best year we’ve ever had,” Palmer said.

Linda Hunt, who lives in Wallburg, says she isn’t sure anything can take the place of the Wallburg Emporium & Coffee Shop.

“This one’s hard, but we know that God…told us what to do, and we did it. We did it really, really well. And we have made friends and family,” Palmer said.



