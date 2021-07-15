Wake Forest University plans to remove students from courses, housing if no proof of vaccination is provided

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University leaders on Wednesday said they will remove students from enrolled courses and assigned housing if the students have not provided proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

Wake Forest University had already announced that all students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester are required to be fully vaccinated.

“For those of you who have not yet provided the required documentation, on August 1, the University will begin the process of removing you from enrolled courses and assigned housing. We cannot guarantee that you will be able to re-enroll in the same courses and receive the same housing assignment once removed,” the university wrote to students on Thursday.

