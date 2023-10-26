WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wake Forest Men’s Basketball team begins their season with a special charity game.

On Sunday at 1 p.m. the Demon Deacons will take on top 25 team Alabama to raise money for stroke awareness and research.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for their head coach Steve Forbes. His wife suffered a major stroke in early August.

The game is free admission with the suggestion of a pay-what-you-can donation. Shannon Smith talks with Coach Forbes about what this game means to him and his family.