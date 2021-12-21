Wake Forest-Boston College basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Boston College was forced to cancel their Wednesday men’s basketball game against Wake Forest University due to COVID-19, according to WFU.

On Tuesday, the university announced that the Dec. 22 game at LJVM Coliseum would be canceled and deemed a forfeit in according with ACC policy. Because Boston College was left with an insufficient number of players, the game will be marked as a loss for the Eagles and a win for the Demon Deacons.

“I appreciate Boston College AD Patrick Kraft calling me early this morning and keeping me apprised of their situation,” said John Currie, Wake Forest University director of athletics, in a news release. “We will continue to work collaboratively with our colleagues to make the best possible decisions for all concerned.”

Anyone who purchased tickets for Wednesday’s game will receive a refund within the next 48 hours.

An update will go out directly to season ticket holders with more information about their package.

FLEX plan holders who redeemed vouchers for Wednesday’s game will receive replacement vouchers in their FLEX accounts to use for another home game in the 2021-2022 season.

The Demon Deacons will next face the Louisville Cardinals at 8 p.m. Dec. 29. Their next home game will be against the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4.



Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office at (336) 758-3322 ext 1 or tix@wfu.edu.