Wake Forest Baptist Health is now Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) ­– Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health have unveiled their new branding after merging last year.

The new brand is called Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which they say comes after a “great amount” of collaborative work as the two organizations combined their operations and expanded.

“This is another milestone in our journey to come together for the benefit of our patients and the communities we serve,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, MD, CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer, Atrium Health. “We were pleased we were able to retain our legacy brand which is so important to our region, to Winston-Salem and to our affiliation with Wake Forest University. At the same time, we see our exciting future ahead of us. More of our students will become the health care providers of the next generation. Together, with our colleagues within Atrium Health, we will create new care protocols and innovations that change what health care looks like for those who count on us for their care as well as those in our underserved communities who have limited or no access to health care, food, housing and other resources. This is our commitment to our regions.”

According to the release, this comes to a combined $700 million investment in the region by Atrium Health.

“The brand carries the Atrium Health Tree of Life logo, which represents the enterprise’s commitments and mission, as a symbol of hope and rejuvenation, preservation and regeneration of life. Each tree branch represents a guiding principle that our teammates strive to provide when serving and enriching our communities: gentleness, generosity, humility, prudence, wisdom, kindness, loyalty and courage in everything we do.”