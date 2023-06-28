ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo is asking the community to help choose the names of the sand cat kitten triplets that were born on May 11.

You can find the link to vote for the names here. There are two girls and one boy among the trio.

The naming options for the girls are:

Cleo (Cleopatra): Iconic Queen of Egypt, a Greek name meaning “glory of the father”

Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh”): Arabic name meaning “princess”

Cyra (“SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”

Safiya (“Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”

Noora: (“NOO-rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”

The boy naming options are:

Konshu (“CON-shoe”): Ancient Egyptian god of the moon, god of youth and healing

Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic, brave/fearless: Swahili origin meaning “valiant, the brave one, fearless”

Horus (“HOR-uhs”): Ancient Egyptian god of the sky: Represents qualities such as power and strength

Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife: Name derived from the word for “The Mighty One”

Ra (“Rah”): Ancient Egyptian god of the sun: King of all deities of ancient Egypt

The voting period is open now and will end on July 5. The winning names will be announced on July 7.

Credit: North Carolina Zoo Credit: North Carolina Zoo Credit: North Carolina Zoo

Sand cats are one of the smallest species of felines in the world. They weigh between 4-8 pounds and are on average about 20 inches long. They can live to be 13 years old in human care.

Despite their small stature and cute appearance similar to that of a common house cat, sand cats are “wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets.”

Sand cats are hunters that kill venomous snakes in the desert and are the only species of cats that live exclusively in desert environments. They are native to North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Asia.

Sand cats are rarely sighted in the wild due to being nocturnal in nature as they hunt at night to avoid the desert heat and live in remote landscapes. They have a keen sense of hearing that they use to detect prey under the sand and excellent digging skills that they use to catch them.

In other animal naming news, the NC Zoo has chosen the name Fenn for the boy giraffe calf born on May 20. The zoo chose the name Gombe (gaam-bee) for the boy baby chimp that was born on May 30.