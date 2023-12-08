BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been almost a year since Burlington police launched their Motorist Assistance Program.

It’s a program made up of volunteers to handle and assist in traffic or crash calls so officers can focus on the most important calls.

Volunteers in this program worked five days a week to help police officers. Some days may be slow, and other days may be hectic.

But these are the days one volunteer wouldn’t change saying he’s glad he’s part of this program.

With just one car and the right tools, The BMAP has a mighty power in the Burlington community.

“You never know when you come in if you’re going to have to go assist somebody to unlock their car or if you might have four accidents right in a row that you might have to go to,” volunteer Denis Jefferson said.

What makes them special is that they are not police officers. They are volunteers like Jefferson.

“It makes you proud to be able to help see that everybody gets home safe at the end of the night,” Jefferson said.

The team controls traffic, unlock cars and assists on minor crashes so officers can focus on other important calls.

“Our police officers every day put themselves out in the line of fire … They need to know that the community supports them. That … was one of the reasons that I volunteered,” Jefferson said.

These volunteers spend several hours throughout the week making sure everyone is safe.

It’s an effort Jefferson is grateful for.

“Some days, those can get a little stressful. But in the end … it’s always rewarding to be able to help the officers and the community,” Jefferson said.

The Burlington Police Department has other programs to ease the burden for police officers.

Next week, the department will be training civilian crash investigators who will respond to property damage crashes.