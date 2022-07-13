RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Virginia fugitive with several outstanding warrants in Guilford County was found on Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies pulled over a vehicle for minor traffic violations on Interstate 85 in Archdale.

Jetari Levar Davis

During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Jetari Levar Davis, 40.

Deputies discovered that Davis had an outstanding fugitive order from Virginia and arrested him at the scene taking him to the Randolph County Detention Center.

Davis then went before the magistrate, where he was also served with an additional three warrants for arrest and one order for arrest in Guilford County.

Davis is being charged with the following:

Extradition/fugitive other state

Failure to stop/steady at a red light

Fictional, concealed, revoked registration card/tag

Resisting a public officer

Concealing an alcoholic beverage on a public road

Driving while license revoked

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Failure to appear on a misdemeanor

For the fugitive order in Virginia, Davis was given a $150,000 secured bond and will appear in the Randolph County District Court on Wednesday.

For three arrest warrants in Guilford County, Davis was given a $2,500 secured bond and will appear in the Guilford Couty District Court on Monday.

Lastly, for the order for arrest in Guilford County, Davis was given an additional $150,000 secured bond and will again appear in the Guilford County District Court on July 25.