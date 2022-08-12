RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Virginia fugitive was discovered in Randolph County following a welfare check, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on Fairview Farm Road, in Asheboro, to perform a welfare check.

Deputies were informed while en route that a man at the home, Charles Nicholas Doss, 24, had three outstanding warrants for arrest and was also wanted out of Virginia for felony grand larceny with full extradition.

At the scene, deputies discovered Doss outside arguing with a woman. Doss then ran into the home. Deputies entered and detained him while checking on the welfare of the other people in the home.

Following an investigation, Doss was arrested on his outstanding warrants and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

The magistrate found probable cause for the following additional charges:

Two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female

Resisting a public officer

First degree trespassing

Doss was given a $48,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants. He was given no bond on Wednesday’s additional charges due to them being domestic in nature.

Doss made a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Thursday.

On Friday, Doss was served with the fugitive warrant out of Virginia for felony grand larceny and was given an additional $50,000 secured bond, bringing his total bond to $98,000.

He made his first appearance in court on the Virginia charge on Friday as well.