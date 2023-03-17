FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A “violent offender” is in custody after allegedly ramming multiple patrol vehicles in a wrong-way chase, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:40 a.m. on Friday morning, the FCSO’s Tactical High Risk Apprehension Team attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Frederick Lee Caldwell III, 32, of Winston-Salem, on the 1600 block of Harman Plaza Court.

Investigators say that Caldwell was a “wanted violent offender” and that he refused to stop when they attempted to pull him over. A chase then began.

Deputies say they pursued Caldwell for an extended period of time due to his reckless driving and lack of concern for public safety.

During the chase, Caldwell allegedly intentionally wrecked into multiple patrol vehicles and drove the wrong way on US-52 southbound toward oncoming traffic, according to the FCSO. He was eventually stopped by deputies, resulting in a crash near Clemmonsville Road.

From there, deputies say that Caldwell attempted to run away on foot but was taken into custody shortly after. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Afterward, he was released from medical care and booked into the detention center.

Caldwell is being charged with the following in relation to the events on US 52:

Felony flee to elude

Misdemeanor assault on a government official

Misdemeanor resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer

Misdemeanor reckless driving

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

Multiple Chapter 20 violations

In addition to the above charges, Caldwell was also served with multiple outstanding legal processes unrelated to the events on US 52. Those charges are:

Felony larceny

Misdemeanor assault on a government official

Misdemeanor resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer

Misdemeanor probation violation

Misdemeanor reckless driving

Misdemeanor speeding

Misdemeanor possession of an open container

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Misdemeanor driving while impaired

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Caldwell is being held on a $538,000 secured bond and remains in the detention center.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or any criminal activity should contact the

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos,

and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.