SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends held a vigil for Mark Anthony Diaz Tuesday evening in Siler City after a Monday stop for a seatbelt violation turned fatal.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Trooper Rodney Cook pulled over Diaz for a seatbelt violation on Monday around 4:30 p.m. The highway patrol said Diaz presented a pistol and then Cook shot and killed him.

Tyler Paige said his best friend, Diaz, was coming over to hang out Monday evening. Paige lives less than a quarter of a mile away from where Diaz was shot.

Paige held a vigil outside his house to remember Diaz.

“He was truly a brother, we bonded over anime called One Piece,” Paige said. “Every time I watch it I’m going to have to think of him, and know I can’t talk about it with him.”

Friends gathered to say goodbye to Diaz with candles, hugs, and balloons.

Paige said he has unanswered questions.

“To know what happened, why did he shoot first, what made him not think to try to detain him, or whatever he had to do besides kill him,” he said.

State Highway Patrol said troopers do not have active body cameras. A spokesperson for the department told CBS 17 the camera in the trooper’s car was able to capture events related to the shooting.

Both Paige and his sister Taylor, who was also Diaz’s friend, want the camera footage to be released.

“We just want to just know the truth, what happened from start to finish just let us know,” she said. “If he did something wrong and then it ended like that then ok, but if that’s wrongful, somebody needs to be fired.”

CBS 17 asked if State Highway Patrol plans to petition a judge to release the footage to the public. A spokesperson said he’s not sure if the recording will be petitioned by SHP for public release or if it might be released under another legal process.

Cook is on administrative duty during an internal investigation, per protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.