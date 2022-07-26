FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sheriff’s office is seeking information about a suspect in a bank robbery last month.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of a suspect who robbed the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank on June 13, 2022. According to the release, the man entered the bank just before 10:30 a.m. and showed the tellers a handgun.

No one was hurt and the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured above is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 727-2112.