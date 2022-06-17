SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — The steeple of Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield was blown off by storm winds on Thursday.

Many parts of the Piedmont Triad were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the late afternoon and evening on Thursday. With the storms came heavy rain and high winds.

At around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, security footage from Liberty Wesleyan Church, provided by Rev. Danny Janes, Senior Pastor, captures the moment the church’s steeple is dislodged from the roof and careens onto the ground below.

Rev. Janes reports that no one was attending the church at the time of the steeple collapsing. However, a closing ceremony for the church’s Vacation Bible School went on without delay three hours later.