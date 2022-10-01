WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning.

There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some of the most shocking.

The video was captured on Lakawanna Drive in Walkertown. Smith says she heard popping and cracking noises on the street and walked outside to discover a light show of electrical sparks appearing.

The video shows the sparks popping and fizzling like firecrackers in the dark for over 20 seconds on the residential street.