Video shows water shooting 30 feet into the air after water main break in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Frigid temperatures are to blame for a water main break in High Point on Monday afternoon that caused some troubles for a family.

Sometime before 12:30 p.m., a hole developed near the edge of the road along 1400 Wise Avenue. The hole had slowly been filling with water, and at one point, began to spill out onto the street.

Security cameras from the home of Joseph Stine, however, show that at 12:24 p.m., a vehicle drove by the hole. Several seconds later, his video captured a loud sound followed by water spraying out of the ground roughly 30 feet in the air.

“It looked like Niagara Falls,” Joseph said.

The water shot over his neighbor’s house, which happened to be his mother-in-law’s house.

The water landed hard on the roof, and, after several minutes of directly hitting it, began to trickle inside the house.

“The living room got flooded. The kitchen got flooded. One of the bedrooms. The ceiling started getting wet,” Joseph said.

According to the woman who lives at the house, the damage was minimal, but they are still assessing what needs to be fixed and repaired inside.

The water main sprayed for roughly 30 minutes before High Point crews were able to shut down the water flow.

The pipe was repaired. The city has not yet scheduled a time to repair the road.

A city representative said they did not see any evidence that the vehicle seen driving by the site caused the pipe to burst.