A Randolph County church is crumbling after a possible gas explosion Thursday night.

The East Side Fire Department joined firefighters with the Franklinville Fire Department and responded Thursday to what they believed was a gas explosion at the Franklinville United Methodist Church on West Main Street.

A town leader said the collapse happened just before 9 p.m. after a wall collapsed, causing air conditioning units to fall and hit a gas line, causing an explosion sound. The building is now condemned.

FOX8 crews at the scene on Friday afternoon witnessed as a large chunk of the church’s wall, near a stained glass window, collapsed with a loud crash and sent a plume of dust into the air. The neighboring window appears to be intact.

Franklinville Fire Department posted on their Facebook Friday morning describing the situation as a “structural collapse” and that West Main Street was closed as crews investigated.

The congregation will be holding church at a local park this weekend.