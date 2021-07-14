Videos show severe flooding, heavy winds in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Storms brought heavy rain to the Piedmont Triad on Wednesday evening.

Video shot by a FOX8 viewer showed severe flooding on Fairview Church Road in Randolph County, near Trinity.

While it is not visible in the video sent to FOX8, the viewer said cars were swept off the road in the curve during the flooding.

Photos sent in from another FOX8 viewer showed storm damage along Gregg Street in Randolph County.

Storm damage in Archdale (Submitted)

Another video, sent in by a FOX8 viewer on Lane Drive in Randolph County, showed the heavy winds from the storm.

There are more days ahead where the Triad could see showers and thunderstorms.

There is a 30 percent chance for rain and storms on Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend, we expect our chance and coverage of showers and thunderstorms to increase — back to 50 percent on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday.